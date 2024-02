Corporate Deal

Oak Hill Capital announced that it has completed the sale of Safe Fleet Holdings to Clarience Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Oak Hill was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Brian Lavin. Counsel information for Clarience Technologies was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

February 16, 2024, 6:23 PM

