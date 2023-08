Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has advised Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 100 million Swiss francs ($90 million). The issuance was announced Jul. 31 by Luxembourg-based mobile operator Matterhorn Telecom SA. The Paul Hastings team included partners Katja Kaulamo and Max Kirchner. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 7:36 AM

