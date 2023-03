Corporate Deal

Pfizer has agreed to acquire Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing cancer medicine, for a total enterprise value of approximately $43 billion. The transaction, announced March 13, is expected to close in late 2023. New York-based Pfizer is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy, David K. Lam and Zachary S. Podolsky. Seagen Inc., which is based in Bothell, Washington, is represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team.