Corporate Deal

Littlejohn & Co., a private investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Interstate Waste Services (IWS) announced that funds managed by Ares Management Corp. have agreed to acquire a significant equity stake in IWS. IWS was represented by Sheppard Mullin. Ares Management was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Littlejohn was not immediately available.

Business Services

October 25, 2023, 3:22 PM

