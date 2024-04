Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray advised Kanders & Co. in connection with its agreement to acquire and combine certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies for $200 million. The transaction, announced April 5, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partners Jordan Altman, Stephanie Bruce, Tristan Evans-Wilent, Matthew Jones, Carl Marcellino and Milap Patel.

Aerospace & Defense

April 08, 2024, 11:28 AM

