General Atlantic has agreed to acquire a stake in Argus Media Group from HG Capital in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Jan. 22, is expected to close in the next month. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. HG Capital was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Rich Youle and George Gray. Argus Media group was counseled by a Macfarlanes team. Adrian Binks, the CEO of Argus, was guided by White & Case.

January 23, 2024, 9:59 AM

