Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners announced that it has formed a new fire and life safety platform and has concurrently acquired Valley Fire Protection Systems, a fire protection system inspection and certification provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Building Industry Partners is advised by Much Shelist; and Holland & Knight. Counsel information for Valley Fire Protection, which is based in St. Charles, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 25, 2022, 9:48 AM