Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has guided Pacific Elm Properties in connection with its planned development of a Dallas-based 500,000 square-foot tower and lease of approximately 238,000 square feet to Bank of America. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Paul Martin and Russell Oshman.

Real Estate

September 22, 2023, 11:05 AM

