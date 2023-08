Corporate Deal

BrightView Holdings announced that it has received a $500 million investment from an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC. Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based BrightView's board of directors was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by New York-based partners Ravi Purushotham, Johanna Mayer and Joseph Kaufman. One Rock was advised by a Latham & Watkins team.

Business Services

August 29, 2023, 8:35 AM

nature of claim: /