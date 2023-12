Corporate Deal

Harvey AI, a legal tech startup, has secured $80 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Elad Gil and Kleiner Perkins, with participation from OpenAI's startup fund and Sequoia Capital. San Francisco-based Harvey was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partner Raaj S. Narayan. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

AI & Automation

December 20, 2023, 8:39 AM

