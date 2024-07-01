Corporate Deal

Solera Corp., which provides business software used by auto insurers, dealerships and fleet operators, registered with the SEC on June 28 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Westlake, Texas-based company is advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Robert Goedert and Robert Hayward. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Marcel Fausten and Michael Kaplan.

Technology

July 01, 2024, 9:32 AM