Corporate Deal

IK Partnership II Fund announced that it has acquired a minority stake in A-SAFE, an industrial polymer designer, manufacturer and distributor. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based IK Partners was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Eduardo Fernandez and Philip Coletto. Counsel information for A-SAFE, which is based in York, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

