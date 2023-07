Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities have agreed to place a significant investment in Paris-based aesthetic medicine services provider Lazeo. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone Tactical was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Geoffrey Bailhache and Etienne Renaudeau. Counsel information for Lazeo was not immediately available.

Business Services

July 07, 2023, 10:30 AM

nature of claim: /