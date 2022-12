Corporate Deal

Investment firm Soho Square Capital announced that it has exited its investment in fire safety services provider Alpine Fire Engineers to private equity firm WestBridge. London-based Soho Square was represented by an Addleshaw Goddard team. WestBridge Capital, which is based in San Mateo, California, was advised by Pinsent Masons.

Business Services

December 22, 2022, 8:58 AM