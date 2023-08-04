Corporate Deal

Crown LNG Holdings AS, a liquefied natural gas terminal developer, is going public via SPAC merger with Catcha Investment Corp. As a result of the merger, Crown LNG Holdings Ltd. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $685 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Oslo, Norway-based Crown LNG was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The blank check company was advised by a Goodwin Procter team led by Hong Kong-based partners Daniel Dusek, Douglas Freeman and Victor Chen.

