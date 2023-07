Corporate Deal

Searchlight Capital Partners LP has agreed to acquire alternative asset management firm Gresham House plc for approximately 470 million pounds ($615 million). New York-based Searchlight Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Philip Coletto, Daniel Gendron and Gavin Gordon. Gresham House, which is based in London, was represented by Eversheds Sutherland.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 9:38 AM

nature of claim: /