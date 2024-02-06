Corporate Deal

Acerinox, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary North American Stainless, has agreed to acquire Haynes International for an enterprise value of approximately $970 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 5, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Madrid-based Acerinox was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Linklaters. The Paul Weiss team included partners Scott Barshay and Kyle Seifried. Haynes International, which is based in Kokomo, Indiana, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Klein and Allie Wein. Covington & Burling represented Jefferies LLC, acting as financial adviser to Haynes. The Covington & Burling team included partner J.D. Weinberg.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 06, 2024

