Corporate Deal

Jones Day counseled mining company Grupo Mexico subsidiary Mexico Proyectos y Desarrollos SA de CV, in connection with its acquisition and stake in Planigrupo Latam, a real estate investment company, for approximately 4.7 billion pesos ($235 million). The Jones Day team was led by partner Alberto de la Parra. Counsel information for Planigrupo, which is based in Mexico City, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 07, 2022, 11:46 AM