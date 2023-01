Corporate Deal

Helios Technologies Inc. has completed it previously announced acquisition of Schultes Precision Manufacturing Inc., a precision machined component manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sarasota, Florida-based Helios was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Bill Zawrotny. Counsel information for Schultes Precision, which is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 9:20 AM