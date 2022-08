Corporate Deal

Hyliion Holdings Corp. has agreed to acquire a new hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator, Karno, from GE Additive, part of GE, for $37 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 25, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022. Boston-based GE is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Darcy R. White. Counsel information for Hyliion Holdings, which is based in Cedar Park, Texas, was not immediately available.

August 30, 2022