International Flavors & Fragrances has agreed to sell its Pharma Solutions Business unit to plant-based ingredients producer Roquette Freres for an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The transaction, announced March 19, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. New York-based International Flavors was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including New York-based partners Brandon Van Dyke, C. Michael Chitwood and Kyle Hatton. Counsel information for Roquette Freres, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

March 20, 2024, 10:53 AM

