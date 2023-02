Corporate Deal

GetGo Technologies Pte. Ltd., a carsharing platform, announced that it has secured 20 million Singapore dollars ($15 million) in funding from Treis Asia Pte. Ltd. Singapore-based GetGo Technologies was represented by Baker McKenzie's member firm, Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow. The team included principal Sze Shing Tan. Counsel information for Treis Asia was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

February 27, 2023, 7:47 AM