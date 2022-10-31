Corporate Deal

Credit Suisse has agreed to sell a portion of its securitized products group and other related financing businesses to an investor group managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The transaction, announced Oct. 27, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zurich-based Credit Suisse is advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. Apollo, based in New York, is represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team includes partners Jonathan Blackburn, Perry Shwachman and Ryan Scofield.

