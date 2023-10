Corporate Deal

Spearmint Energy, a renewable energy company, announced it has successfully closed a $92 million tax equity investment in its Revolution project provided by Greenprint Capital Management. Spearmint Energy, which is based in Miami, was represented by Paul Hastings. Solana Beach, California-based Greenprint Capital was advised by the Leverage Law Group.

Renewable Energy

October 20, 2023, 12:48 PM

