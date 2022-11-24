Corporate Deal

ConocoPhillips and Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced a 20-year sale and purchase agreement for five million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas from Phase 1 of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project. Financial terms were not disclosed. ConocoPhillips was advised by a Latham & Watkins deal team led by Houston-based partners Ravi Purohit, Chris Peponis and Justin Stolte. Counsel information for Sempra, which is based in San Diego, was not immediately available.

Energy

November 24, 2022, 8:58 AM