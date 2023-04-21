Corporate Deal

Air Water Ventures Ltd., a Dubai, UAE-based technology company that produces drinking water from airborne moisture, is going public through a SPAC merger with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger, the Air Water Co. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $300 million. The transaction, announced April 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Air Water was represented by White & Case. Athena Technology was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led partners Daniel Breslin, Ryan Maierson and Peyton Worley.

April 21, 2023, 9:28 AM

