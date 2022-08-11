Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised TreeHouse Foods on the sale of its meal preparation business unit to an investment company indirectly held by Investindustrial VII L.P. The transaction, announced Aug. 11, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team includes partners Daniel Angel, Jeffrey Chapman, Gerry Spedale, Janet Vance and Jonathan Whalen. Investindustrial VII L.P. is advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 11:52 AM