Corporate Deal

Apollo Funds and New Fortress Energy Inc. have completed their previously announced joint venture agreement on Monday in a deal guided by several law firms. The established Energos Infrastructure venture, which holds a post transaction equity value of approximately $2 billion, now owns and operates 11 liquefied natural gas infrastructure vessels that consist of floating storage and regasification assets. New York-based Apollo Funds was advised by Milbank; Vinson & Elkins; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Milbank team was led by partners Dan Bartfeld and Roland Estevez. New Fortress Energy Inc. was represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.