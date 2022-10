Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is advising pulp producer Suzano S.A. in connection with its acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's tissue products business in Brazil. The Cleary team included partner Juan Giraldez. Counsel information for Suzano, based in Sao Paulo, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 28, 2022, 9:15 AM