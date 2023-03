Corporate Deal

Bentley Systems Inc. has agreed to sell its thread connectivity device business to wireless monitoring provider Worldsensing and has concurrently entered a non-exclusive commercial agreement to accelerate the adoption of Infrastructure IoT. Pennsylvania-based Bentley Systems was advised by a Dechert team led by partner Eric Siegel. Counsel information for Worldsensing, which is based in Barcelona, Spain, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 24, 2023, 10:57 AM

