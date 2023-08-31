Corporate Deal

Noco-noco Pte. Ltd., a decarbonization energy services provider, announced that it has went public through a SPAC merger with Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. As a result of the merger, noco-noco Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.35 billion. Singapore-based noco-noco was represented by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Meng Ding, Raymond Oh and David Kalani Lee. Counsel information for Prime Number was not immediately available.

Technology

August 31, 2023

