Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has advised Paris-based Publicis Groupe in connection with its acquisition of commerce marketing company Mars United Commerce. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partner Quinton Farrar. Counsel information for Mars United, which is based in Southfield, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 20, 2024, 10:42 AM