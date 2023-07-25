Corporate Deal

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., together with certain of its subsidiaries have voluntary initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and have agreed to sell all of the company and its subsidiaries assets to nuclear waste processor EnergySolutions for $60 million. Atlanta-based Williams Industrial was advised by Thompson Hine and Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole. EnergySolutions, which is based in Salt Lake City, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team.

July 25, 2023, 10:04 AM

