Corporate Deal

AlTi Global has agreed to acquire advisory firm East End Advisors for $76 million. The transaction, announced April 1, is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2024. New York-based AlTi Global was advised by Seward & Kissel. East End Advisors was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward Herlihy and Mark Veblen.

Banking & Financial Services

April 02, 2024, 10:03 AM

nature of claim: /