Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has counseled ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a Germany-based parent company of a group of commercial banks, in connection with its successful conversion to a stock corporation (AG). The Freshfields Bruckhaus team included partners Christoph Gleske, Alexander Glos, Frank Schaer and Simon Schwarz.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2023, 11:06 AM

nature of claim: /