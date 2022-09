Corporate Deal

Ardurra Group Inc., an engineering and consulting firm and RTC Partners LP portfolio company, announced that it has acquired and merged with civil engineering firm Shephard – Wesnitzer Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tampa, Florida-based Ardurra Group was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel information for Shephard – Wesnitzer, which is based in Sedona, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2022, 9:05 AM