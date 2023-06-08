Corporate Deal

AerCap Holdings N.V. was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore in a debt offering valued at $1 billion. Underwriters for the offering, including Barclays and RBC Capital Markets, were counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners David Azarkh, Jonathan Cantor, Laurence Moss and Mark Skerry. Dublin-based AerCap was also advised by McCann FitzGerald; NautaDutilh N.V.; Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell; and Smith, Gambrell & Russell.

Banking & Financial Services

