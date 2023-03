Corporate Deal

BMO has agreed to acquire LoyaltyOne Co.'s Air Miles Reward Program business. Financial terms were not disclosed. Canada-based BMO was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners C. Andrew Gerlach and Alexa J. Kranzley. Counsel information for LoyaltyOne, which is based in Toronto, was not immediately available.

Business Services

March 13, 2023, 10:41 AM