Private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have acquired Power Grid Components Inc. from Shorehill Capital LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Rhett Van Syoc and Zach Savrick. Counsel information for Shorehill was not immediately available.

December 06, 2023, 10:48 AM

