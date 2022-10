Corporate Deal

Republic Bancorp Inc. has agreed to acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance Inc., for approximately $51 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 27, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Louisville, Kentucky-based Republic Bancorp is advised by Frost Brown Todd. CBank, which is based in Cincinnati, is represented by a Dinsmore & Shohl team.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 9:59 AM