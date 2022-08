Corporate Deal

Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. and construction consulting firm Hill International Inc. have agreed to merge for $173 million in cash. The transaction, announced Aug. 16, is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2022. Los Angeles-based Global Infrastructure is advised by Cooley. Hill International, which is based in Philadelphia, is represented by a Duane Morris team.

Construction & Engineering

August 17, 2022, 8:34 AM