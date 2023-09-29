Corporate Deal

ZX Inc., a mobile games publisher, has successfully listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for approximately 266 million Hong Kong dollars ($34 million). The Guangzhou, China-based company was advised by the Dacheng Law Office and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by capital markets partner Mengyu Lu. The underwriters, led by China International Capital Corp., China Securities (International) Corp. Finance Co. Ltd. and Hong Kong Securities Ltd., were represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and JunHe.

Gaming & Esports

September 29, 2023, 10:34 AM

