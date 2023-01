Corporate Deal

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. announced the completion of its $100 million investment in lidar-based provider Cepton Inc. Tokyo-based Koito Manufacturing was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Nishimura & Asahi. Cepton, which is based in San Jose, California, was represented by an O'Melveny & Myers team.

January 30, 2023, 7:58 AM