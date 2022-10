Corporate Deal

Form Energy Inc., a technology company focused on developing energy storage systems, announced that it has secured $450 million in a Series E funding round led by TPG Rise, with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, GIC Private Limited, Prelude Ventures and others. Form Energy was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Boston-based partners John Chory and Spencer Ricks.

October 05, 2022