Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners and existing investor TA Associates have agreed to place a strategic investment in Aptean, an enterprise resource planning software firm. Vista Equity Partners will fully exit its stake in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Insight is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Guercio and Nathan Sawyer. Aptean and Vista are represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Kirkland's Aptean team was led by partners Jana Glock, Devin Heckman, Adam Phillips and Elena Simion. Kirkland’s Vista team was led by corporate partners Marc Browning, Rodin Hai-Jew, Brittany Sakowitz and Mark Ramzy.