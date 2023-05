Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised Peter J. Solomon in connection with entering into a reclassification agreement pursuant to which the Class C Convertible Preferred Stock of Monro Inc. held by Solomon and his affiliated entities will be eliminated, subject to approval by Monro’s shareholders at Monro’s 2023 annual meeting, expected to be held on August 15, 2023. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Mario Ponce and Andrew Purcell.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 11:17 AM

nature of claim: /