Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., together with its cultural resource management firm PaleoWest, has invested in Stratified Environmental and Archaeological Services, a construction and land development consulting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Stratified Environmental, which is based in Ignacio, Colorado, was not immediately available.

Business Services

March 06, 2023, 8:26 AM