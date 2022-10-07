Corporate Deal

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) company MidOcean Energy, managed by EIG Global Energy Partners, has agreed to acquire Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.'s interest in a portfolio of four Australian integrated LNG projects for approximately $2.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 7, is expected to close in first half of 2023. Washington D.C.-based EIG Global is advised by White & Case. Counsel information for Tokyo Gas, based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 07, 2022, 9:06 AM