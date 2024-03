Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $661 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 8 by San Francisco-based iRhythm Technologies, a digital health care company. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer, Alan Denenberg, Lucy Farr and Mark Mendez. The notes come due 2029.

March 12, 2024, 12:04 PM

