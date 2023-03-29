Corporate Deal

Prometheus Group announced that it has acquired Atonix Digital, a cloud-based predictive operations and maintenance analytics platform, in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The transaction closed on March 23, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Prometheus Group was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Tristan Brown, Jessica Cohen, Michael Kaplan and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Atonix Digital, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 29, 2023, 8:16 AM

nature of claim: /